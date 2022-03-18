LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crews battle fire at Ryals Building at UAB

Fire investigation in hallway of UAB campus building
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Crews battled a fire Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Ryals Building at UAB.

Crews say the fire was contained to a small area in the hallway, and that it now out. No injuries were reported.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Friday Severe Threat.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon
File image
Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

Latest News

An investigation and a search are underway for the driver who apparently sideswiped a Pickens...
Authorities searching for driver who struck Pickens County school bus
Fire investigation in hallway of UAB campus building
Fire investigation in hallway of UAB campus building
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Sycamore, Ala. Post Office
Man killed, 2 women shot in connection to altercation at motorcycle club; suspect arrested