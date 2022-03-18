Crews battle fire at Ryals Building at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Crews battled a fire Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Ryals Building at UAB.

Crews say the fire was contained to a small area in the hallway, and that it now out. No injuries were reported.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

