Crash on I-65 SB near Exit 231 causing heavy delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash on I-65 Southbound near the Hwy 31 exit in Alabaster is causing heavy delays this morning.

8:14AM *FIRST ALERT* CRASH on I-65 SB near Hwy 31 (exit 238) has left lane and shoulder blocked causing heavy delays in Alabaster. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/ilckvU53xO — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) March 18, 2022

One lane is currently blocked.

Crews are on the scene. Please use caution in this area.

