Crash on I-65 SB near Exit 231 causing heavy delays
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash on I-65 Southbound near the Hwy 31 exit in Alabaster is causing heavy delays this morning.
One lane is currently blocked.
Crews are on the scene. Please use caution in this area.
