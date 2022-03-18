A collaboration tells the difficult stories of lynching in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A theatrical approach to a very difficult subject this weekend at 16th Street Baptist Church.

The Church, The Jefferson County Memorial Project and Red Mountain Theater will offer a production called Memorial. The staged readings set to music tell the stories of people who were lynched in Jefferson County from the 1800s into the early 1900s and the lives they lived. Pastor Arthur Price says he hopes the play will help inspire courageous conversations.

“It’s a part of history that we don’t like to talk about, but it is a part of our history” says Price. “ I think if people understand what happened during that period of time and may give some context to maybe what has gone on over these past few years with the George Floyds and the Brianna Taylors, and the Ahmad Arberys.”

“Memorial” starts at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, with the playwright, Quinton Cockrell leading a discussion after. Masks and social distancing will still be in effect.

