Clanton establishes entertainment district

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Clanton just announced the creation of an entertainment district.

On June 1, community members will be able to bring their alcoholic beverages with them between locations. The mayor believes the effort will keep the fun rolling, but also further encourage economic development.

“People ask me a lot of times, why don’t you do this, why don’t you do that. Because it’s money. We gotta have the money,” said Mayor Mims.

Mayor Mims believes the peach entertainment district will bring more money to local businesses, and in turn the city.

“When people come through Clanton, they are going to see that Clanton is stepping up to the plate,” said Mayor Mims.

The district will only be allowed Monday through Sunday from five in the afternoon until midnight. Many restaurant owners are thrilled with the news. That includes Maddogs Grill owners Bo and Cynthia Maddox, who believe the district will help revitalize the community.

“It’s just been sleepy for so long. The generations are changing, younger people are coming in there. There needs to be things here for the younger generation to do without having to go out and spend their money somewhere else. This town needs growth,” said Cynthia Maddox.

Growth would mean more businesses coming in to town. Perhaps even inside the peach entertainment district.

“I think it is going to be good for the community. I think we can broaden everything and maybe this is the start of broadening the town and making it better. Making things stay here instead of going out somewhere,” said Bo Maddox.

The district spans just under a mile, and over a dozen restaurants already reside inside boundaries with plenty of room for growth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.