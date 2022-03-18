Birmingham city crews preparing for more severe weather after flash flooding earlier this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flood waters are all dried up, but city crews are still hard at work cleaning up the mess those high waters left behind.

Birmingham saw nearly four inches of rain on Wednesday March 16th, and with rain in the forecast for the next few days, city officials said they are having to work quickly to prepare.

“We had several hand crews out,” City of Birmingham Director of Communications Rick Journey said. “These were public works employees that basically took their shovels and all the items that were going in and kinda clearing up and loosening up where debris was brought in by the flood into inlets.”

The south side of the city was hit the hardest, but flood waters pooled all over and the city has had multiple vacuums out trying to quickly dry it up.

“Storm water management employees, they have been tracking since yesterday afternoon through today,” Journey said. “They are tracking the gauges and all the creeks and inlets, trying to determine how much water there was at any given location.”

It’s through that tracking that they’ll be able to prepare and see what parts of town might flood again when it rains.

“It poses a challenge any time there is another rain event that comes through,” Journey said. “We are making sure all the inlets are cleared out and making sure we are set up to address challenges that came from the flood waters yesterday.”

Journey said crews working the nightshift are set to keep an eye on the inlets.

“They’ll identify if there are any trouble spots that they see ahead of the rain,” he said. “They will notify the hand and jet-vac teams to be able to go out and address them first thing.”

