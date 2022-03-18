Auto repair shops are busy following Wednesday’s flash flooding

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Auto repair shops in our area are busy after cars got caught in Wednesday’s flash floods.

A local mechanic has tips about what to do if your car got caught in the water.

Edgar Barron with Long-Lewis Ford said they’ve had a handful of cars come in because of the flooding, and he said a lot of the damage they’re seeing is electrical.

Barron said in newer cars, parts of the main computer system and controls are underneath the carpet of the vehicle, and if water gets above your door line, it can create major problems.

The water got up to waist deep in some parts of Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

Barron said problems can range from electrical issues to cars not starting to rusting.

And those problems can cost several thousands of dollars to fix.

“If it sits in the water for an extended period of time, that water has a better chance of getting inside of the electrical equipment, meaning soaking into the wires and soaking into the connectors. Connectors are supposed to be water-tight, but only for splashing. If water is submerged…or if a connector is submerged in water, it will hold out, but not for a long period of time. If those connectors get soaked in water, then you’re looking at rust issues, communication issues with computers or modules, and that can lead to big problems,” Barron explained.

Barron recommends taking preventative measures to keep your car out of harm’s way like keeping an eye on the weather and moving your car to higher ground when wet weather is expected.

And of course, don’t drive through standing water.

