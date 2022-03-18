Authorities searching for driver who struck Pickens County school bus

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation and a search are underway for the driver who apparently sideswiped a Pickens County school bus with more than 40 children on board.

It happened on March 17 at Pickens County Road 30 and Kelley Road in Reform. Students and the bus driver were startled when they felt a jolt.

The location is just on the outskirts of Reform. Pickens County school bus 04-01 was struck from an on-coming vehicle, leaving very minor damage, a two foot white scratch and a bruised back left tire. But that’s only part of the story.

“It’s a very sad situation,” said ALEA trooper Reginal King.

Whoever did it fled the scene.

“A late model Ford F-150, perhaps an extended cab driven by possibly a white male,” said trooper King.

More than 40 students were on board... three suffered what authorities say were non-life threatening injuries. The students were a mix of elementary school children and high schoolers from Reform Elementary and Pickens County High School.

Pickens County public school superintendent Jamie Chapman applauded the bus driver for keeping the bus under control and keeping the students safe.

“Any time we investigate a hit and run, it’s a sad situation but it’s heightened a bit more because this particular incident involves children,” King said.

So far the driver of the vehicle has not been located and trooper King declined to say for now what charges he or she might face.

It’s not clear tonight where the students were headed. The superintendent and his staff were in Tennessee on March 18 attending a conference.

