Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Escambia County, Ala., are reporting multiple injuries at a mobile home park as severe weather moved through the region this morning.

There is considerable damage at the Big Oak Trailer Park near the McCullough community on Jack Springs Road.

Five people were transported to a hospital for treatment while a number of others received less serious injuries, according to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson. Two people are in critical condition, he said.

No deaths were reported.

The sheriff said nine mobile homes were destroyed, and others were damaged.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks told FOX10 News that first responders went door to door searching for victims and trying to help people.

The storm struck around 9 a.m. Officials said it was not clear if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds. The Escambia County Emergency Management Agency director said the National Weather Service is dispatching a survey team to determine if a tornado caused the damage and injuries.

Power was knocked out for parts of the Atmore area with structural damage reported across the Poarch Creek Reservation area. Utility crews were in the area working on downed lines and utility poles.

County Road 1 and Jack Springs Road near the museum was reported to be flooded this morning.

FOX10 News has crews on the scene and will have more on this developing story.

