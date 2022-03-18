Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly leaves NCAA Tournament game with injury

SAN DIEGO, CA. (WBRC) - Alabama star point guard Jahvon Quinerly left early in the first half of their game against Notre Dame with what looked to be a knee injury.

Quinerly tried to drive to the basket, but fell in pain with a knee injury. He was helped to the locker room by two trainers. So far, there is no word on the severity of the injury.

Quinerly has averaged 14.3 points for the Crimson Tide, and leads the team in assists with 4.3 per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.