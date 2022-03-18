LawCall
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly leaves NCAA Tournament game with injury

1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs UB Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Kyla Michelitch
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs UB Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Kyla Michelitch(Kyla Michelitch | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, CA. (WBRC) - Alabama star point guard Jahvon Quinerly left early in the first half of their game against Notre Dame with what looked to be a knee injury.

Quinerly tried to drive to the basket, but fell in pain with a knee injury. He was helped to the locker room by two trainers. So far, there is no word on the severity of the injury.

Quinerly has averaged 14.3 points for the Crimson Tide, and leads the team in assists with 4.3 per game.

