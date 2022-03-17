USFL to hold youth football skills clinic at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL announced they will host a youth football skills clinic at Legion Field on March 26 and 27.

The clinic is for kids ages five to 13 years old and is free. At the clinic, children will learn from coaches and players on using team drills in offensive and defensive strategies.

The skills clinic will be held on March 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and on March 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

To register your child for the skills clinic, click here.

