LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

USFL to hold youth football skills clinic at Legion Field

USFL to host youth skills clinic at Legion Field
USFL to host youth skills clinic at Legion Field(USFL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL announced they will host a youth football skills clinic at Legion Field on March 26 and 27.

The clinic is for kids ages five to 13 years old and is free. At the clinic, children will learn from coaches and players on using team drills in offensive and defensive strategies.

The skills clinic will be held on March 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and on March 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

To register your child for the skills clinic, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Ramsay High School. Source: WBRC video
Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., partners donate technology to Ramsay High School baseball and softball teams
Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna
‘An Ordinary Soldier’ for now; Ukrainian athlete plans to compete at The World Games 2022
USFL
USFL announces team coaching staffs
JSU Dunk
JSU’s winningest coach talks Gamecocks in NCAA Tournament