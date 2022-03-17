USFL announces team coaching staffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the new United States Football League (USFL).

As the new USFL gets set to open training camps next week in advance of its April 16 regular-season kickoff, the League today announced its eight team coaching staffs. In addition to the Head Coach, each team will have six official coaching positions and two team assistants, many of whom handle multiple responsibilities for each 45-player roster.

USFL team staffs have strong backgrounds coaching football in the fall and spring. From the NFL to NCAA, CFL to NFL Europe, or UFL to AAF, there are a wide array of coaching experiences to help the USFL’s 360 total players prepare for the upcoming inaugural season.

“Just as the USFL provides opportunities for hundreds of players to continue playing the game they love, our League is also providing opportunities for dozens of coaches,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “No matter where their football journey has taken them, all of our coaches have a passion for the game and the desire to share that passion with their players.”

USFL coaches will take the field with their players starting April 16 to compete in 40 regular-season games, all in Birmingham. All tickets will be “single day,” which allows entry to all USFL games played on any one date. Adult general admission tickets for regular-season games are $10, and each adult can receive up to three free single-day tickets for children under 15. General admission, premium, and reserved tickets are now available for purchase at this website.

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Skip Holtz HC/OC/QB College – UConn, South Carolina, East Carolina, South Florida, La. Tech, Colorado State, Notre Dame, Florida State

Corey Chamblin DB CFL – Toronto, Saskatchewan, Hamilton, Calgary, Winnipeg NFL Europe – Frankfurt; College – Arkansas

John Chavis DC/LB College – Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, A&M, Alabama St.

Jonathan Himebauch OL CFL – Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton, Toronto

College – San Diego State, UNLV, Wake Forest, Air Force, Nevada

AAF – San Antonio; XFL – Tampa Bay

Bill Johnson DL NFL – LA Rams, New Orleans, Denver, Atlanta

College – LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, La. Tech, Miami, McNeese St., Northwestern State

Mike Jones WR College – Tennessee State; NFL Europe – Frankfurt; CFL – Toronto

Larry Kirksey RB NFL – San Francisco, Detroit, Jacksonville, Denver, Houston College – Miami (OH), Kentucky, Kansas, Kentucky State, Pittsburgh, Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Texas A&M

XFL – Seattle; TSL – Sea Lions

HOUSTON GAMBLERS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Kevin Sumlin HC/QB College – Arizona, Texas A&M, Houston, Oklahoma, Purdue, Minnesota, Wyoming

David Beaty WR College – Rice, Kansas, Texas A&M, Texas

Tim Lewis DC/DB NFL – Pittsburgh, NYG, Carolina, Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco

College – Texas A&M, SMU, Pittsburgh

AAF – Birmingham; XFL – St. Louis

Greg McMahon ST/TE NFL – New Orleans

College – Eastern Illinois, Minnesota, Illinois, North Alabama, Southern Illinois, Valdosta State, UNLV, East Carolina, LSU

Gordon Shaw OL College – Colorado St.-Pueblo, Houston, Texas St., Idaho, Hawaii, So. Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, No. Colorado, No. Arizona, Cal Poly, Cal State Northridge

Mark Snyder LB College – Marshall, UCF, Youngstown State, Minnesota, Ohio State, South Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State

Ty Warren DL NFL – Detroit

Team Assistants:

Brendan Donovan DQC

James Runnels RB

NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Larry Fedora HC College – Austin, Baylor, Air Force, Middle Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma State, Southern Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas

Nathan Burton SEC College – Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Tennessee-Martin, Shorter,

West Alabama, NC State, Temple

Noel Mazzone OC/QB NFL – NYJ

College – New Mexico, Colorado State, TCU, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon State, NC State, Arizona State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Arizona, UConn

Paul Spicer DL NFL – Jacksonville, Tampa Bay

Jonathan Tenuta DC/LB College – Virginia, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Marshall, K-State, SMU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, NC State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech

Jim Turner OL NFL – Miami, Cincinnati

College – Northeastern, Louisiana Tech, Harvard, Temple, Delaware, Boston College, Texas A&M

Patrick Washington WR College – Auburn, Louisiana, TCU, Baylor, Tennessee, K-State, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Appalachian State

Team Assistants

Matt Butterfield ST/TE

Greg Patrick DL

TAMPA BAY BANDITS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Todd Haley HC NFL - Kansas City, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Dallas, Chicago, NYJ

Frank Gansz, Jr. TE/ST NFL – Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland; CFL – Hamilton

College – SMU, UCLA, Houston; U.S. Military Academy

World League – NY/NJ

Trey Jackson LB College – East Central, Central Missouri

Carnell Lake DB NFL – Pittsburgh, Philadelphia

“Pepper” Johnson DC/DL NFL – New England, NYJ, Buffalo; XFL – LA; AAF – Memphis

Pat Perles OL NFL – LA Rams, Kansas City; College – Michigan State, Michigan;

CFL – Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Toronto

Bob Saunders OC/WR/RB NFL – Kansas City, Washington, St. Louis, Cleveland

UFL – Virginia; XFL – DC

Team Assistants:

Steven Thompson LB/DB

Yale Van Dyne WR/RB

MICHIGAN PANTHERS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Jeff Fisher HC NFL – Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston/Tennessee, St. Louis/LA

Neil Callaway OL College – Wyoming, Auburn, Houston, Alabama, Georgia, UAB, Western Kentucky, USC, Purdue

Daniel Carrel DC College – West Liberty, Ohio State, Kentucky, Houston, New Mexico, UMass

Jeff Imamura DB/ST NFL – Carolina, St. Louis/LA, Minnesota

College – Vanderbilt, Saginaw Valley State, Northern Arizona, TCU

Eric Marty OC College – Grambling State, Reedley, East Los Angeles Moorpark,

Oklahoma Panhandle State

Kwahn Drake DL College – Colorado, Eastern Illinois, Tulane, Memphis, Kansas

Team Assistants:

Tony Brown DL

Mark Stewart RB

NEW JERSEY GENERALS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Mike Riley HC NFL – San Diego, New Orleans

College – Oregon State, Nebraska, USC, Cal, Whitworth, Linfield, No. Colorado

AAF – San Antonio; CFL – Winnipeg; WLAF – San Antonio; XFL – Seattle

Robert Diaco DL College – UConn, Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan,

Virginia, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, La. Tech

Cris Dishman DC/DB NFL – Oakland, Miami, San Diego, Arizona

College – Menlo, Baylor, McNeese State

CFL – Montreal; NFL Europe – Berlin; XFL – New York

Jay Locey TE/RB College – Linfield, Oregon State, Lewis and Clark

James Rodgers, Jr. WR College – Nebraska, Oregon State; AAF – San Antonio

Steve Smith OC/OL NFL – Kansas City, New Orleans

College – Virginia State, Albany State, Lincoln

NFL Europe – Frankfurt and Rhein; XFL – Seattle; AFL – Detroit

Ken Watson LB College – Miles; AAF – San Antonio

Team Assistants:

Zerick Rollins QC/QB

Dominique Franks QC/DB

PHILADELPHIA STARS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Bart Andrus HC NFL – Tennessee; St. Louis Rams; College – Ottawa, Feather River,

Rocky Mountain, BYU, Humboldt State, Montana State, Southern Utah

NFL Europe – Amsterdam; CFL - Toronto; UFL – Omaha; XFL – Team 9

Martin Bayless CB/ST NFL – Buffalo, Carolina, Oakland, Houston, Minnesota, Denver,

Arizona, Indianapolis; College – North Carolina, California Redwoods

NFL Europe – Barcelona, Amsterdam; YCF; AAF – Birmingham

XFL – LA

Marcel Bellefeuille WR CFL – Saskatchewan, Montreal, Hamilton, Winnipeg, BC

College – Ottawa and Queen’s; UFL – Omaha

Jeff Jagodzinski OL NFL – Green Bay, Atlanta, Tampa Bay

College – Wisconsin-Whitewater, No. Illinois, LSU, East Carolina, BC, Ave Maria, Georgia St.; UFL – Omaha; XFL – Dallas; ELF – Panthers Wroclaw(Poland)

Brandon Maguire DL College – Holy Cross, Northern Colorado, Montana Tech, Langston, Montana

Brad Miller DC NFL – Green Bay; CFL – Edmonton, Montreal, Hamilton, Saskatchewan

College – Ottawa.

Glenn Smith TE NFL – Dallas

Team Assistants:

Brock Olivo OQC/RB

George Jackson DQC

PITTSBURGH MAULERS

NAME POSITION CAREER COACHING STOPS

Kirby Wilson HC NFL - New England, Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Cleveland, Las Vegas; College – Pasadena City, Los Angeles Southwest,

Southern Illinois, Wyoming, USC, Iowa State

Rick Courtright DL NFL – Arizona, NYJ; College – USC; UFL – Sacramento

Jarren Horton DC/DB College – UConn; AAF – Atlanta

Marc Hull ST/LB College – Slippery Rock, Shippensburg, Kentucky Christian, West Los Angeles

Bill Khayat TE NFL – Arizona, Washington; College – Tennessee St., Brevard, Scottsdale CC, UFL – Sacramento

Steven Loney OL/TE NFL – Phoenix (Arizona), Minnesota, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Dallas

College – Iowa State, Missouri Western, Morehead State, The Citadel,

Colorado State, UConn, Iowa State, Minnesota, Drake

John Tomlinson OC/QB NFL – L.V., Cleveland, Indianapolis; College – Juniata, No. Carolina Central

Team Assistants:

Will Johnson RB

Jack Nudo DB

