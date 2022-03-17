Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Sam Waldrop!

Sam is a senior at Shades Valley High School with a 3.98 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Marine JROTC Academy, First Priority, and Varsity Football. He volunteers through Civil Air Patrol and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He strives to give his leadership and service to others and plans to attend college through the ROTC program.

Sam, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.