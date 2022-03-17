Report: Auburn Basketball Plane redirected due to mechanical issue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports say Auburn basketball’s team plane had to turn around on the way to Greenville, South Carolina due to mechanical issues.

Jeff Goodman with Stadium reports that Coach Bruce Pearl said there were issues with the water fuel line on the plane, and that the team was taking small private planes and a bus to make it to Greenville.

The good news is that the team landed safely in Greenville on Wednesday night.

Auburn plays Jacksonville State Friday at 11:40 a.m.

Just talked to Bruce Pearl.



Auburn plane had water fuel line issue. Now waiting and trying to get 3 small private planes and a bus to get everyone to Greenville for 9:30 am practice tomorrow morning.



Pearl: “Not a big deal. Just a minor inconvenience.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 17, 2022

