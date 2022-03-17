LawCall
Report: Auburn Basketball Plane redirected due to mechanical issue

Auburn Basketball lands in Greenville
Auburn Basketball lands in Greenville(Auburn Basketball)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports say Auburn basketball’s team plane had to turn around on the way to Greenville, South Carolina due to mechanical issues.

Jeff Goodman with Stadium reports that Coach Bruce Pearl said there were issues with the water fuel line on the plane, and that the team was taking small private planes and a bus to make it to Greenville.

The good news is that the team landed safely in Greenville on Wednesday night.

Auburn plays Jacksonville State Friday at 11:40 a.m.

