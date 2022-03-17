Protecting Good Initiative making free repairs for 100 homeowners who live near Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – There’s a reason John McCall-Pitts bought his home in Druid Hills.

“I picked this neighborhood because I noticed everything that was happening in Norwood. I felt it would kind of shift over here, and I know Carraway Hospital is also being renovated, so I can actually see that just from the back yard,” said McCall-Pitts.

He’s also within walking distance to Protective Stadium.

“I think it’s pretty nice.”

There’s potential in this area that neighborhood president Charlie Williams has been pointing out for years.

“We not only want to build, but we want to preserve what we already,” explained Williams.

A new program, the Protecting Good Initiative, is now investing in that potential by repairing 100 homes across five neighborhoods: Central City, Druid Hills, Evergreen, Fountain Heights and Norwood.

“We chose this focus area so that we could be able to make a larger impact, so that when you look down the street, you can see a lot of the paintings and new roof that have been done on one block,” said Corey Stallworth, Deputy Director of Housing Programs, City of Birmingham.

There’s two homes with new roofs on McCall-Pitts’ street.

“It does help me with my investment,” he said with a smile.

Across the way in Norwood, Willie Mae Tarver’s roof was replaced and house painted.

“I couldn’t afford it because at my age, I’m on a fixed income, and it’s hard for me to have that amount of funds to do the upgrading that I needed,” she said.

“It’s enhancing their quality of life, as well as improving the values of their homes in the neighborhood,” said Stallworth.

This program was launched by Protective Life Corporation because it “wanted to have more of an investment outside of just the football stadium to bring investment to the surrounding communities,” explained Stallworth.

Protective provided the seed money to launch the program and brought in the City of Birmingham, Habitat for Humanity and the Alabama Department of Insurance (ADOI). ADOI contributes $10,000 per home in a roof replacement.

“The City of Birmingham, we are leveraging our Community Development Block grant funding where we provide up to $15,000 in repairs for house. And so, a homeowner that resides in the [five] neighborhoods can receive up to $25,000 in home repairs.”

Repairs include electrical, plumbing, HVAC and painting.

The program is still in the pilot phase and in the process of making repairs to 30 homes.

“After the pilot program, we want to be able to advance and do the remaining 100 homes. We feel like this pilot program will allow us to work out some of the kinks as we work out the application process,” said Stallworth.

He added, “It’s very important we get this pilot program right because we want to be able to take this program across the City of Birmingham and be able to replicate this in other neighborhoods.”

Williams is happy the program is starting in his neighborhood.

“Not saying it’s all going to happen overnight, because some of the issues we have, it was a slow deterioration, but we’re coming back. We’re saying to the residents, take advantage of these opportunities,” said Williams.

This program is only for homeowners, not landlords.

To qualify for a roof replacement, the homeowner needs to show proof of ownership. To qualify for the Community Development Block grant, the homeowner must meet income requirements and show proof of ownership. The income requirements range from $42,290 for one person, to $81,000 for a family of eight.

To learn more about the program, call 205-780-1234.

