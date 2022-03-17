LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Protecting Good Initiative making free repairs for 100 homeowners who live near Protective Stadium

The program is open for people who live in Central City, Druid Hills, Evergreen, Fountain Heights and Norwood
One of the homes repaired as part of the Protecting Good Initiative.
One of the homes repaired as part of the Protecting Good Initiative.(WBRC)
By Morgan Hightower
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – There’s a reason John McCall-Pitts bought his home in Druid Hills.

“I picked this neighborhood because I noticed everything that was happening in Norwood. I felt it would kind of shift over here, and I know Carraway Hospital is also being renovated, so I can actually see that just from the back yard,” said McCall-Pitts.

He’s also within walking distance to Protective Stadium.

“I think it’s pretty nice.”

There’s potential in this area that neighborhood president Charlie Williams has been pointing out for years.

“We not only want to build, but we want to preserve what we already,” explained Williams.

A new program, the Protecting Good Initiative, is now investing in that potential by repairing 100 homes across five neighborhoods: Central City, Druid Hills, Evergreen, Fountain Heights and Norwood.

The five neighborhoods part of the Protecting Good Initiative.
The five neighborhoods part of the Protecting Good Initiative.(WBRC)

“We chose this focus area so that we could be able to make a larger impact, so that when you look down the street, you can see a lot of the paintings and new roof that have been done on one block,” said Corey Stallworth, Deputy Director of Housing Programs, City of Birmingham.

There’s two homes with new roofs on McCall-Pitts’ street.

“It does help me with my investment,” he said with a smile.

Across the way in Norwood, Willie Mae Tarver’s roof was replaced and house painted.

“I couldn’t afford it because at my age, I’m on a fixed income, and it’s hard for me to have that amount of funds to do the upgrading that I needed,” she said.

“It’s enhancing their quality of life, as well as improving the values of their homes in the neighborhood,” said Stallworth.

This program was launched by Protective Life Corporation because it “wanted to have more of an investment outside of just the football stadium to bring investment to the surrounding communities,” explained Stallworth.

Protective provided the seed money to launch the program and brought in the City of Birmingham, Habitat for Humanity and the Alabama Department of Insurance (ADOI). ADOI contributes $10,000 per home in a roof replacement.

“The City of Birmingham, we are leveraging our Community Development Block grant funding where we provide up to $15,000 in repairs for house. And so, a homeowner that resides in the [five] neighborhoods can receive up to $25,000 in home repairs.”

Repairs include electrical, plumbing, HVAC and painting.

The program is still in the pilot phase and in the process of making repairs to 30 homes.

“After the pilot program, we want to be able to advance and do the remaining 100 homes. We feel like this pilot program will allow us to work out some of the kinks as we work out the application process,” said Stallworth.

He added, “It’s very important we get this pilot program right because we want to be able to take this program across the City of Birmingham and be able to replicate this in other neighborhoods.”

Williams is happy the program is starting in his neighborhood.

“Not saying it’s all going to happen overnight, because some of the issues we have, it was a slow deterioration, but we’re coming back. We’re saying to the residents, take advantage of these opportunities,” said Williams.

This program is only for homeowners, not landlords.

To qualify for a roof replacement, the homeowner needs to show proof of ownership. To qualify for the Community Development Block grant, the homeowner must meet income requirements and show proof of ownership. The income requirements range from $42,290 for one person, to $81,000 for a family of eight.

To learn more about the program, call 205-780-1234.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Crews clean mud, debris from flood at 3rd Ave S @ Richard Arrington Blvd. SOURCE: City of...
Birmingham crews clean up following deadly flash flooding
Crews clean mud, debris from flood at 3rd Ave S @ Richard Arrington Blvd. SOURCE: City of...
Crews clean mud, debris from flood at 3rd Ave S @ Richard Arrington Blvd. SOURCE: City of Birmingham
Governor Kay Ivey announced that more road and bridge projects across Alabama will be funded...
More road projects to be funded by Rebuild Alabama
Ramsay High School. Source: WBRC video
Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., partners donate technology to Ramsay High School baseball and softball teams