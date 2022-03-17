LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq...
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — PayPal said Thursday that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those who are now refugees across Europe.

Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad.

It’s the latest measure by banks and other financial services companies looking for ways to help Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s invasion. PayPal cut off Russia from its services last week.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Horror is unfolding across Ukraine as civilian shelters are being lethally attacked by Russian forces. (CNN, UKRAINE'S STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES, AZOV BATTALION)

Since the war began, Americans and other supporters of Ukraine have been looking for ways to financially support Ukrainian refugees as well as those still in the country. People have booked Airbnbs in Kyiv or sent cryptocurrencies to Ukrainians. Money transfer companies like MoneyGram and Western Union have seen surges in demand as people look for ways to send money to friends and family in the region.

PayPal, which is based in San Jose, California, said it will waive fees on transfers of funds to Ukrainian accounts, or for anyone receiving funds in Ukrainian accounts until June 30. The funds in a PayPal account can be then transferred into the user’s local bank or used as a virtual Visa or Mastercard, which is more common in Europe than in the U.S.

PayPal’s Xoom international remittance service is also waiving its transaction fees, the company said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
We’re On Your Side with an inside look at what’s going on behind the scenes to keep the...
Birmingham ramping up security for the World Games
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips