From one ‘Steel City’ to another, UAB is ready to ball

If you've been following the Blazers this season, you know this a team to watch.

From one steel city to another, UAB has the chance to advance in Pittsburgh.

Coach Sidney Ball and Mo Finley know a thing or two about Blazer ball in March. Remember that Finley game winner to beat the No. 1 Wildcats in ‘04?

“We went to the Sweet 16 in 2004, Mo Finley hit a huge shot for us against Kentucky, I tease our guys all the time, y’all gotta do something in the tournament,” UAB Basketball Director of Operations, Sidney Ball, said.

The former players want more March memories for the 2022 Conference USA Champs.

“We are Birmingham’s team so our fans they get excited,” former player, Mo Finley, said.

UAB starts their run as a 12 seed taking on 5 seed Houston Friday night. The Blazers are underdogs to the Cougars.

“As a Blazer I don’t care,” Finley said. “I have been in situations where teams were picked ahead of us, so I understand what it looks like on paper.”

But you can throw that paper in the trash.

“March doesn’t care about your record, March doesn’t care about your conference, March only cares about who is able to perform,” Finley said.

UAB Point Guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker has performed all season even putting up 93 points in three games on the way to a conference tournament title.

“The joy of everybody’s face, everybody is lit up,” Ball said.

They’ll use that momentum in the only tournament matchup where both teams have more than 27 wins.

“Our guys are up for the challenge, we are excited about going up to Pittsburgh and keeping the Steel City going,” Ball said.

Tip-off is at 8:20 p.m. Friday.

