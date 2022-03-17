LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change

New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change
New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Allergy sufferers, beware!

A new study suggested allergy season is getting worse and it’s all because of climate change.

The research found that by the end of this century, pollen in the U.S. could begin 40 days earlier than now and the pollen count could climb by 250 percent.

Wind-driven pollen is closely tied to temperature and precipitation changes. Therefore as Spring seasons get warmer earlier, plants could pollinate much earlier and for a longer period of time.

The study found different tree pollen varieties, that once varied in timing, will eventually overlap with each other, leading to overall high concentrations of tree pollen that threatens public health.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Darrius Deveal Frazier. He...
Man, 25, shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday evening
Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham
60-year-old man killed after being swept away by floodwater in Birmingham
UPDATE: US 278 E in Cullman County open following multiple-vehicle accident
The Fed uses interest rates as either a gas pedal or a brake on the economy when needed so it...
Tips on saving money while we deal with inflation