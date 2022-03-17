LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New complaint filed against Jefferson Co. judge 3 months after sanction

(WBRC)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a second complaint against Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd in less than a year. This complaint revolves around her alleged behavior after returning to the bench in December 2021.

Todd was suspended from the bench for most of 2021 while the first Judicial Inquiry Commission complaint was pending before the Court of the Judiciary, which hears cases involving judges. On December 3, 2021 the Court ruled Todd violated multiple canons of judicial ethics, “by repeatedly disregarding the laws set forth in decisions of the Alabama appellate courts and by defying and disregarding orders and decisions of the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.”

Since Todd had been suspended with pay that year, the Court suspended her for ninety days without pay, reinstating her for service on December 6, 2021.

The new complaint charges Todd with four counts for refusing to follow that December order. Specifically, it alleges she didn’t work as ordered, made misleading or false statements about the work she was reportedly doing and disrespected and refused to cooperate with fellow judges.

The complaint alleges Todd didn’t log into the state’s court system, Alacourt, with her credentials from December 6 to March 10, 2022. In the complaint, the Commission cites emails to other attorneys and judges that give conflicting reasons for Todd’s inability to handle emergency cases and set a docket.

While cases were reassigned to Todd, the Commission says she didn’t set dockets and failed to give a timeline for hearing those cases. The complaint states nearly 100 cases had been set for hearing by a previous judge, which she failed to reset, causing confusion among attorneys who reported to the courthouse for those hearings.

In February, the Commission emailed Todd to report its investigation regarding her failure to return to service. The complaint notes the following business day Todd filed 113 orders for 39 defendants.

“Many of the 113 orders are repetitive or duplicative - i.e., identical orders issued in multiple cases against the same defendant or orders relating back to a previously filed order for the same defendant in the same case,” it stated.

Todd has not responded to the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Group files civil lawsuit against Town of Brookside, officers & others
Alabama faces the Irish of Notre Dame on March 18 in the NCAA Tournament, a contest that has...
Bars on the Strip prepare for their own ‘March Madness’
Arrival times of rain and storms.
FIRST ALERT: Be prepared as inclement weather could be on the way
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop
One of the homes repaired as part of the Protecting Good Initiative.
Protecting Good Initiative making free repairs for 100 homeowners who live near Protective Stadium