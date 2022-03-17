Mother mourns daughter and seeks justice after murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from the mother of a young woman found shot to death near the Rev. Morrell Todd Homes community on March 7.

Tamaiya Morton had just moved back to Birmingham before she was shot and killed. Her mother is devastated and trying to hold the family together as they wait for justice.

“She was just so beautiful and smart,” La’Keisha Carter said about her daughter. Carter tells us her daughter’s smile could light up a room.

“She was like a ray of sunshine. Just a happy person. She just wanted to be happy and have fun,” Carter said.

That’s why it’s so hard for her to come to grips with what happened to her only daughter who police say was found shot to death in the 900 block of 46th Place North. When officers got to the scene they found a white SUV that crashed into a utility pole. Morton was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

24-year-old Raven Thompson was arrested shortly thereafter. She’s facing a capital murder charge.

“I’m devastated. That’s the only way I can explain. I’m devastated. If it was up to me, I wouldn’t have any leniency in this situation towards the person that committed this murder,” Carter said.

Morton leaves behind three young children, who Carter says saw the shooting.

“They have to get counseling and that by far is the worst element of this whole situation is that they had to see this,” Carter said.

Carter is trying to stay strong for her family. She has this message to the person who took her daughter’s life.

“I am a God-fearing person, so I can actually forgive her because I do realize that there was some type of chemical imbalance going on in this situation. However, I’m going to try and see that she is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There’s no mercy because this was a merciless killing,” Carter said.

Carter also lost a son at an early age.

In her daughter’s case, she says the young generation needs to consider the consequences of their actions and asking them to put down the guns. Tamaiya’s family and friends have started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses and to help out the children she left behind.

