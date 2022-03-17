More road projects to be funded by Rebuild Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that more road and bridge projects across Alabama will be funded through Rebuild Alabama Act.

The Annual Grant Program was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act signed in 2019, which requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million dollars off the top of the state’s share of the gas tax for local projects.

Through this round of the program, 21 projects across the state will receive funding, including projects in Blount County, Cherokee County, Cullman County, Jefferson County, Walker County and Winston County.

In Blount County, work will begin to resurface Hopewell Road, Isom Road, Hershel Jones Road and Fortenberry Road. In Cherokee County, crews will resurface and make drainage improvements on CR-70 from CR-36 to Cherokee Rock Village Park.

In Cullman County, crews will work in Baileytown to resurface Grandiflora Road from SR-69 to Parkside School, and stripe Grandiflora Road from SR-69 to CR-1570. Crews in Jefferson County will work in Center Point to resurface Polly Reed Road from Hillcrest Road to Old Springville Road, as well as Hillcrest Road from Polly Reed Road to Mary Vann Lane.

In Walker County, work will begin to resurface Amory Avenue from South of CR-61 to River Road, and in Winston County, crews will work in Haleyville to resurface Rebecca Drive, George Avenue, Brook Lane, Primrose Lane and Southern Avenue.

Another round of local projects is expected to be done later this year.

