Man, 25, shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for suspects in a homicide that happened March 16.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Darrius Deveal Frazier. He was 25.

Authorities say he was shot in the 1000 block of Huffman Road. Frazier died at UAB Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.