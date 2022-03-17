JSU’s winningest coach talks Gamecocks in NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are going dancing for only the second time at the Division One level.

They’re playing Auburn in Greenville on Friday.

Former JSU coach and player, Bill Jones, who led the team to a division two national title in 1985, is proud of Coach Ray Harper and what he’s built in Jacksonville since arriving in 2016.

Jones says the community surrounding the basketball team is supportive. Adding the support creates a great culture for success.

On the court, Jones said the Gamecocks have great chemistry and are well-balanced.

“It’s kinda a veteran team, I mean that’s one thing I like going into a tournament,” Jones said. “You got guys that have ben around before and I think that may help them.”

Jones joked about how this first round game could have been played in Gadsden, but instead expect to see a lot of Gamecock and Tiger fans in Greenville this weekend.

JSU gets things started Friday morning at 11:40 a.m.

