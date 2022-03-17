Group files civil lawsuit against Town of Brookside, officers & others

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several plaintiffs filed a civil lawsuit against the Town of Brookside, the former police chief, 20 police officers and a towing company, according to a court filing marked Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim “they were deprived of their constitutionally protected liberty interest when they were detained and taken to the police station by the Town of Brookside Police Department.”

All of the plaintiffs said they were involved in traffic stops by Brookside Police.

A special investigator and others are looking into alarming allegations that involve many drivers who say they were unjustly pulled over by Brookside Police. Some fearing for their lives. They also say they were forced to pay excessive fines and fees.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit seek compensatory and punitive damages.

