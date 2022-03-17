FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning, partly cloudy afternoon skies with warm temps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day. We begin our Thursday morning with a Dense Fog Advisory across our area. It’s set to expire at 9am. ¼ mile visibilities or less are possible this morning.

We were expecting this after extensive rainfall over the past few days.

AccuTrack Radar shows quiet conditions across the southeast and all across our area.

Our live cameras show the fog in some of our locations as of the 4am hour.

Temperature readings this morning are coming in a fuzz above normal. Average lows are 45 for this time of the year and we are starting out in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Once the fog lifts, we are forecasting a really nice forecast for today.

Look for partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies and warm temps. Leprechauns are dancing with that forecast!

The Next 24 Hours shows the fog lifting but still hanging around our area as low clouds for much of the morning.

Breaks in the clouds are expected this afternoon with partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies in the forecast.

The Nation’s Storm Prediction Center has all of us at least under a risk of seeing severe storms tomorrow. Our southern tier of counties has the greatest chance of seeing strong winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado.

Future Radar shows the rain and storms moving into our western counties by 5am tomorrow.

First Alert, we could see heavy rain and storms during our morning rush hour tomorrow. Heavy rain is a big concern. With all the rainfall we have seen lately this could result in flooding rains along with the storms.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows the storm potential for tomorrow.

The weekend looks to be really nice, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s this weekend and lows in the 40s to upper 30s.

The nice weather should carry over into Monday, with mostly clear skies sticking around another day. Highs are forecast to make it into the mid-70s Monday too, so it should be nice.

Expect clouds to begin building in on Tuesday. The clouds are in advance of our next approaching storm system. The latest model runs shows the potential rain and storms arriving early Wednesday morning.

So, we have couple of stormy days in the forecast, but today should be really nice and warm!

