LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Be prepared as inclement weather could be on the way

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A beautiful day Thursday, but Friday, March 17, 2022, could be a different story. The WBRC First Alert Weather team said there is a potential for bad weather.

Now is the time to make sure you download the WBRC Weather app and that your weather radios are fully charged.

“What citizens in Tuscaloosa County need to make sure they have their weather alerts turned on on their phones. Make sure they have their weather radios with batteries and they’re plugged up. That way if the weather goes out your batteries kick in. Go to our website and know where the storm shelters are today and know that before the morning, because they’re calling anywhere in Tuscaloosa County from 6:00 until late afternoon,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.

In Sawyerville, on February 3, a tornado killed a grandmother and injured her boyfriend’s loved ones.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Group files civil lawsuit against Town of Brookside, officers & others
Alabama faces the Irish of Notre Dame on March 18 in the NCAA Tournament, a contest that has...
Bars on the Strip prepare for their own ‘March Madness’
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop
One of the homes repaired as part of the Protecting Good Initiative.
Protecting Good Initiative making free repairs for 100 homeowners who live near Protective Stadium