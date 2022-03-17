FIRST ALERT: Be prepared as inclement weather could be on the way

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A beautiful day Thursday, but Friday, March 17, 2022, could be a different story. The WBRC First Alert Weather team said there is a potential for bad weather.

Now is the time to make sure you download the WBRC Weather app and that your weather radios are fully charged.

“What citizens in Tuscaloosa County need to make sure they have their weather alerts turned on on their phones. Make sure they have their weather radios with batteries and they’re plugged up. That way if the weather goes out your batteries kick in. Go to our website and know where the storm shelters are today and know that before the morning, because they’re calling anywhere in Tuscaloosa County from 6:00 until late afternoon,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.

In Sawyerville, on February 3, a tornado killed a grandmother and injured her boyfriend’s loved ones.

