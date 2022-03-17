LawCall
Double murder suspect makes first court appearance in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Double murder suspect Tyrese Bell spoke to WBRC just before he was taken into court Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa County. Bell is the older of two suspects, allegedly connected to the fatal shootings of a 25-year old man and a two-year-old little boy Sunday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

Under heavy guard, double murder suspect 19-year-old Tyrese Bell found himself in front of our camera, and we asked the following question as he started what could be very long legal journey:

Bryan: “Tyrese, any thoughts?”

“I am innocent, man...”

Although Bell declared his innocence, court records show Bell told investigators he was the driver of the car and pointed the finger at the juvenile in the backseat who fired several shots, killing 25-year old Marcus Winston Junior, and two-year-old Ashton Jones Sunday afternoon. The juvenile allegedly connected to the case faces a capital murder charge.

“I don’t want to talk about a specific case,” said Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

District Attorney Hays Webb didn’t want to get into specifics about this case, but said this kind of stuff has got to stop and made no bones where it needs to begin.

“It is absolutely vital that parents know where their children are and what they are doing,” Webb says.

Tyrese Bell is a repeat offender. Court records also show Bell was on probation after pleading guilty to shooting into a vehicle and an apartment in 2020. Webb says it’s pointless to talk about the sentencing guidelines in that case because there are so many factors that play into the sentencing. Bell was released on probation after serving 10 months in the county jail.

“You know there are laws. We’ve got different histories, different defendants, we’ve got different courtrooms and different people making decisions,” said Webb.

In this case, the judge declined to lower Bell’s three million dollar bond during his initial court appearance. The hearing lasted maybe five minutes before deputies escorted Tyrese Bell back to the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

In the hearing today Tyrese Bell remained calm and polite.

