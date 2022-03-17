Crews work to clean-up after flash flooding in Birmingham

LawCall
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly four inches of rain fell quickly Wednesday, March 16th, in the Birmingham area, leading to flash flooding and multiple water rescues by first responders.

Birmingham city officials said they have had multiple crews out working to clean up. They said most of the calls they have responded to have been ponded areas that need to sani-vac. Crews told us that they are also addressing spots where debris is blocking the drainage openings in the city.

Crews will head back out in the morning on March 17th, and are working to quickly get all the debris cleaned up, so it doesn’t cause more problems before the next flood event.

“Our cities and the county will look at all this,” Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Jim Coker said. “Public works crews do an excellent job cleaning up after this type of event and they’ll be out doing that. Also, to help mitigate anything from the next event, they will check and make sure we don’t have debris that is in ditches and so on that could impede the flow of water as it drains off later.”

EMA officials said they did not get any reports of downed power lines. Coker said make sure you don’t run over any major debris in the roads until they are cleared off, because it can damage your car.

