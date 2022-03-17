LawCall
Could Daylight Saving Time become permanent?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could Daylight Saving Time become permanent?

The U.S. Senate has cleared a hurdle moving one step closer to making this a reality.

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday.

If it clears Congress and is signed into law, it will mean no more falling back.

It’s not clear when or if the House will take up the measure, but it must pass the House before it can go to President Joe Biden to sign.

Supporters of the bill said the change would give us more evening daylight, allowing people more time to spend outdoors.

They also say it would reduce seasonal depression and prevent a slight uptick in car crashes and heart attacks that typically happen after the time change.

Opponents argue the time change would actually cause more depression and other health problems, because time changes wreak havoc on sleep patterns.

The Director of UAB’s Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program said a better solution would be to switch everyone to Standard Time and ditch the time changes altogether.

“The medical community and the sleep medicine community feel very passionately about getting rid of time changes because that’s not helpful. However, most of the science backs permanent Standard Time, not Daylight Saving Time. Permanent Daylight Saving Time would result in, as most people are aware, more light in the evening, but a lot more darkness in the morning, and both of those, or the combination of those, become very problematic both from a sleep and circadian standpoint,” said Dr. Justin Thomas.

Dr. Thomas said permanent Daylight Saving Time would be especially difficult during winter.

That’s because we wouldn’t start seeing daylight until close to 9 in the morning.

If the measure is approved, the change wouldn’t start until November of 2023 allowing the transportation industry time to make the adjustment.

