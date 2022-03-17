LawCall
Cornerstone Ranch is building kids up

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cornerstone Ranch started its day camp program in 2008.

Last year, 700 kids participated, not including some special outings for other groups.

“Our mission is to have lots of fun, but also bring children to a closer relationship with God,” said Cornerstone Ranch Director Dalton Moore. “We have 1,200 acres on this property, and we do it all. We play games, fish, zip-line, canoeing - you name it we do it. And the future is going to be big, we have some big plans.”

Cornerstone Ranch is located in North Jefferson County in Alabama. To learn more about the day camp opportunities, visit their website.

