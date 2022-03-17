Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., partners donate technology to Ramsay High School baseball and softball teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. returned to his alma mater, Ramsay High School, to donate technology to the baseball and softball teams.

Wood, a 1996 graduate, said he has never forgotten his days swinging at the bat while on the Ramsay High School baseball team.

Wood, through the DUBS Baseball Academy, is partnering with the Meta + WIN Reality to provide Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets to the baseball and softball teams, which can be used during practice in a variety of locations and scenarios.

“Baseball is a timeless American game and pastime. The addition of Meta Quest 2 virtual reality adds a bit of cutting-edge technology that will make the game even more appealing to the latest generation of players, who are just as comfortable in front of a gaming console as they are on the baseball field. It marries two experiences that are already well-known by students,” said Wood.

“It’s an honor to partner with Meta + WIN Reality. I look forward to seeing how this technology is integrated by the Ramsay softball and baseball teams,” said Wood.

The virtual reality sets are created by Reality Labs, a business of Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Andrew McKirahan, Director of Player Development, said, “By integrating WIN Reality within their routine, they will now be able to unlock unlimited game-speed training that hitters can use to face any pitcher on demand,” said McKirahan.

In addition to the virtual reality sets, Wood is donating complementing Wi-Fi hotspots enable the best use of the equipment.

