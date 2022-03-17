LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., partners donate technology to Ramsay High School baseball and softball teams

Ramsay High School. Source: WBRC video
Ramsay High School. Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. returned to his alma mater, Ramsay High School, to donate technology to the baseball and softball teams.

Wood, a 1996 graduate, said he has never forgotten his days swinging at the bat while on the Ramsay High School baseball team.

Wood, through the DUBS Baseball Academy, is partnering with the Meta + WIN Reality to provide Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets to the baseball and softball teams, which can be used during practice in a variety of locations and scenarios.

“Baseball is a timeless American game and pastime. The addition of Meta Quest 2 virtual reality adds a bit of cutting-edge technology that will make the game even more appealing to the latest generation of players, who are just as comfortable in front of a gaming console as they are on the baseball field. It marries two experiences that are already well-known by students,” said Wood.

“It’s an honor to partner with Meta + WIN Reality. I look forward to seeing how this technology is integrated by the Ramsay softball and baseball teams,” said Wood.

The virtual reality sets are created by Reality Labs, a business of Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Andrew McKirahan, Director of Player Development, said, “By integrating WIN Reality within their routine, they will now be able to unlock unlimited game-speed training that hitters can use to face any pitcher on demand,” said McKirahan.

In addition to the virtual reality sets, Wood is donating complementing Wi-Fi hotspots enable the best use of the equipment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

USFL to host youth skills clinic at Legion Field
USFL to hold youth football skills clinic at Legion Field
Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna
‘An Ordinary Soldier’ for now; Ukrainian athlete plans to compete at The World Games 2022
USFL
USFL announces team coaching staffs
JSU Dunk
JSU’s winningest coach talks Gamecocks in NCAA Tournament