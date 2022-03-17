LawCall
Birmingham PD asks for your help locating missing person

38-year-old Stephanie Ann Kyle was last seen around noon on Wednesday, March 16.
38-year-old Stephanie Ann Kyle was last seen around noon on Wednesday, March 16.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a woman was reported missing on Wednesday, March 16.

Police say 38-year-old Stephanie Ann Kyle was last seen around noon Wednesday walking away from 112 72nd Street North. She was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants with black shoes.

We’re told Kyle suffers a cognitive condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have seen her or have any information that could help locate her, you’re asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

