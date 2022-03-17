Birmingham man’s car submerged with water during flash flooding event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to more than twenty calls after a flash flooding event and eight people had to be rescued from the high flood waters.

Birmingham city crews said they don’t know exactly how many cars were stranded or flooded out during the floods, but they estimate it could be dozens.

Williams Gulley is an officer with UAB police, and while he was out responding to calls, he found his personal car submerged with water. He said he knew there was nothing he could do until the water receded. Gulley said once the water went down, he was able to get into his car and see that water had filled up on the inside.

Flooding outside of UAB Police Department (SOURCE: Ill Will)

He said the car did start, but electrical wiring is now messed up. Gulley said he is just happy the car was parked when it happened and that he is safe.

“I was feeling helpless,” Gulley said. “But, I wasn’t going to put my life in danger. A vehicle can be replaced and I’m thankful to have insurance and live to see another day.”

For cars that were stranded and submerged with water, officials said you need to call a tow truck to tow the car to be checked out, incase the electrical is damaged from the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.