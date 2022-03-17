LawCall
Birmingham crews clean up following deadly flash flooding

Crews clean mud, debris from flood at 3rd Ave S @ Richard Arrington Blvd. SOURCE: City of Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Storm Water Management crews are reviewing the Wednesday, March 16, 2022, flooding event and will decide if any steps need to be taken, according to a Birmingham spokesperson.

Birmingham City crews were out Thursday cleaning out inlets that were filled with mud and debris because of the flooding.

City officials shared video of crews on 3rd Avenue South and Richard Arrington Boulevard.

A 60-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he was swept away by fast moving water. He was walking in the 800 block of 24th St S.

Flooding on 2nd Ave S & 20th St S in Birmingham

