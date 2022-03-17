Bars on the Strip prepare for their own ‘March Madness’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama faces the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on March 18 in the NCAA Tournament, a contest that has bars on the Strip getting ready to welcome crowds to watch the big game.

It’s fair to say there’s a little bit of ‘March Madness’ going on inside bars and kitchens, all preparing for a good time... and hopefully, a big win.

Chris Coleman spent March 17 plunging in with the cold with buckets of ice, slicing lime and oranges and doing his part to prepare for tip-off Friday afternoon when the Crimson Tide takes on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m always excited about the tournament. We do a bracket pool,” said Chris Coleman, who owns Unique.

Regardless of the outcome Chris Coleman will become a winner. The reason is, his Unique bar is in a ‘unique’ position, because some of his contemporaries indicated they’ll be closed during spring break.

“Yes, definitely. It makes it easier. People are here in town, but with majority of students out of town, yeah some close down a lot,” he said.

Across the street, Glory Bound Gyro Company is cooking up preparations as well.

Bryan: “What is the number one challenge?”

“Probably keeping everybody cool and you know getting all the food served and getting everything right,” said manager Gatlin Chichester.

No one anticipates a game-day type crowd. Still, it’s March Madness and who knows how far Alabama will go.

“Even if we do lose, which I hope we don’t, people still want food,” said Chichester.

Back at Unique, green Thursday for Chris Coleman on this St. Patrick’s Day, followed by a crimson red jersey on Friday.

“When we hit our ‘threes’, we can beat anybody and we have,” said Coleman.

The ‘madness’ has begun on the court and here at home where ‘spirits’ will soon be flowing.

