LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama man to keep anti-Biden plate after state reversal

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama has apologized to a gun store owner for trying to take away a personalized license plate representing an obscene slur against President Joe Biden.

Nathan Kirk says he received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue stating that he can continue using the plate on his pickup truck. Kirk’s plate includes the acronym “LGBF JB” _ a reference to a political chant and a vulgar insult of Biden. But Kirk says the state can’t prove the “F” stands for an obscenity.

The state’s reversal came after the tag became a topic on social media and right-wing media outlets.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
TALLADEGA CRIME
Crimestoppers receiving tons of calls on two high profile killings in east Alabama
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Last year, 700 kids participated, not including some special outings for other groups.
Cornerstone Ranch is building kids up
Cornerstone Ranch started its day camp program in 2008. Last year 700 kids participated not...
VIDEO; Cornerstone Ranch
Group files civil lawsuit against Town of Brookside, officers & others
WBRC photojournalist talks about rescuing a woman trapped in flash flooding
WBRC photojournalist talks about rescuing a woman trapped in flash flooding