26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday morning according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Jonathan Earl Dancer was in the 6000 block of Division Avenue around 11:40 a.m. when he was shot during a reported assault.

He died a short time later at UAB hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

