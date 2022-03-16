Uber, Lyft add surcharges to deal with high gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re planning to use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, be prepared to pay a little more money.

Both companies are adding a temporary surcharge to deal with high gas prices.

Starting Wednesday, March 16, Uber riders will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip, depending on their location.

But 100% of that money will go directly into the driver’s pocket.

That comes to about $18 to $22 for every 40 rides.

Uber said the surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state.

The fuel surcharge will last for at least the next 60 days and then the company will reassess.

Right now, it’s unclear how much more Lyft customers will have to pay.

Gas prices have gone up steadily over the past several weeks with the average price of regular fuel here in Alabama at $4.19.

But of course, that price is much higher in some places.

One Uber employee explains the fuel surcharge is nominal for most customers who will use the service regardless.

But he said it doesn’t go far enough to offset the cost for drivers.

“With the way that gas is going, escalating overnight, increasing rapidly, they won’t, and they cannot catch up. So, if they want to have people to stick around so that they can continue to provide for their customer base because their customer base is so huge, they’re going to have to really, really consider making it something that is economically feasible and attractive to their drivers,” said Dwayne Thompson.

And it’s not just ride share companies that are implementing surcharges.

Some moving companies are charging the fees.

You might also see fuel surcharges on your waste management bill, and some international airlines are also charging you for gas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.