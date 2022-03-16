Stillman College makes NASCAR debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Blue and gold will be on display this weekend as Stillman College makes it’s NASCAR debut at the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Tigers will sponsor the No. 44 car, driven by Greg Biffle for NY Racing Team, one of the few Black owned teams in NASCAR.

NY Racing Team’s owner John Cohen is a marketing partner of Urban Edge Network, Inc. and HBCU League Pass Plus, a digital streaming platform for HBCU sports and student life events.

Sunday will make the third NASCAR Cup Series this season featuring a HBCU sponsor. Cohen’s alma mater, Grambling State University, was the No. 44 car sponsor in the Daytona 500 and Florida A&M University ran at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

“Stillman College is excited that NASCAR is partnering with HBCUs, to support diversity efforts in their racing cup series,” said Dr. Cynthia Warrick, president of Stillman College. “Having a Stillman-branded car in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 signals a major effort for NASCAR, and we are honored to be a part of this initiative. Plus, our car looks really cool.”

The race kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m.

