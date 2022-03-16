LawCall
One person shot at apartment in Birmingham

Shooting investigation on Division Avenue
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot in a reported altercation on Division Avenue Wednesday, March 16, 2022, according to Birmingham Police.

Just before 12:00 p.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of a person shot at 6648 Division Ave. at Eastern Park Apartments. Officers said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said the investigation shows a physical altercation occurred before the person was shot.

A person of interest has been detained.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

