One person shot at apartment in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was shot in a reported altercation on Division Avenue Wednesday, March 16, 2022, according to Birmingham Police.

Just before 12:00 p.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of a person shot at 6648 Division Ave. at Eastern Park Apartments. Officers said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said the investigation shows a physical altercation occurred before the person was shot.

A person of interest has been detained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.