PHOTOS: Viewers share images from flooding, hail, rain in Jefferson County

Flooding at Lister Hill Library (SOURCE: Michael S. Fitts)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hail, flooding, rain and brooding clouds. WBRC FOX6 News viewers shared pictures and video from the strong storms on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Several inches of rain fell in a short amount of time, flooding streets in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

Caption

