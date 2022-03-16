Pell City bringing in business even amid the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The last few years have been very difficult for small businesses. Many have closed their doors forever. However, that has not been the case everywhere, and one exception seems to be right here in Alabama.

Pell City Chamber of Commerce Director Urainah Glidewell stresses it has been a team effort between the chamber and the St. Clare County Economic Development Council and they have encouraged dozens of businesses to open shop in town.

While the partnership is key to getting new businesses, she says the biggest reason why businesses keep coming is that they find success and the community wraps their arms around the establishment in some way.

While the pandemic has played a factor, many believe the town is doing well at helping encourage more businesses to open.

“Even during the pandemic, we have had several locations open. A lot of fast-food restaurants. We have had some major developments, one that they just named is a whole shopping center coming in with Hobby Lobby. Just that anchor store and several other shops as well,” said Glidewell.

Glidewell stresses that the growing population and the city’s proximity to local amenities have further encouraged business owners to establish roots right here in Pell City.

