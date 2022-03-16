LawCall
Cullman Co. Sheriff: Multiple-vehicle accident closes US 278 E in Cullman County

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office say US 278 E at County Road 1640 is closed after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, March 16.

We’re told the crash is blocking all eastbound lanes at the bridge.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we learn more.


