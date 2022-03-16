Major developments in double shooting murder in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Some major developments in the double murder in Tuscaloosa over the weekend involving a two-year-old victim. Two suspects have been arrested and both charged with murder and capital murder respectively.

Fox 6 News learned on Tuesday that court records show the juvenile suspect is accused of firing the fatal shots in this case. 19-year-old Tyrese Bell was arrested Monday night. He told authorities that he was driving a car and that the juvenile suspect shot and killed the two victims from the backseat. Bell is charged with two counts of murder. The juvenile faces a capital murder charge.

Killed in that shooting were 25-year-old Marcus Winston, Jr. and two-year-old Ashton Jones who was shot while riding his tricycle.

Mayor Walt Maddox reacted to the arrests earlier Tuesday.

“You know my heart goes to that family and everything they’ve been through. We continue to arrest and re-arrest these individuals and that pattern has got to end at some point. TPD and our Violent Crimes Unit have done an outstanding job,” said Mayor Maddox.

“That was senseless. If you want to shoot somebody, go out there to the war. We don’t have our grandbaby anymore. At the hospital, they had to unplug the cord in front of me and I’m like... it’s terrible in the hospital,” said Ashton Jones’ grandmother Linda Jones.

The Violent Crimes Task Force says it’s no longer looking for any additional suspects or persons of interest allegedly connected to the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.