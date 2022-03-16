Local doctor faces challenges trying to adopt Ukrainian orphan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, a local doctor is fighting to adopt a young boy from the war-torn country but doing so has proved challenging and he’s doing all he can to get him here soon.

He just got back from Poland Monday morning at 3 a.m. where he was helping Ukrainian refugees get to safety. He’s desperately trying to get a precious little Ukrainian boy here, so he and his wife can raise him as their own.

Dr. Christopher Jahraus and his wife are working fiercely to evacuate 9-year-old, Sashko, from Ukraine begging the country’s Minister of Social Policy for their permission, but they’ve run into some legal roadblocks.

“Ukraine currently has a law that says under martial law, no Ukrainian orphans can leave Ukraine with a foreign national, i.e., me, my wife, or those involved with Bridges of Faith, and so that’s a problem,” Dr. Jahraus explained.

He and his family first met Sashko through a cultural exchange program called Bridges of Faith.

The organization brings Ukrainian orphans to the U.S. exposing them to southern culture, faith, and life.

It’s not an adoption agency, but more than 100 children have been adopted by participating in the program.

“This is a small nimble organization that will go wherever God leads. I’m just so proud to be a part of their efforts. You know, my part is insignificant and there are others like me that are doing things in the name of Jesus Christ and seeking to help these people who are in such desperate need,” Dr. Jahraus said.

Sashko has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and with him being in a war zone, Dr. Jahraus isn’t confident he’ll get the therapy he needs.

That’s why he’s working tirelessly to get Sashko here.

“I fear that you have a nuclear-capable state and they’re not going to take no for an answer, and I fear that under that, Sashko, because of his disability, will be regarded as a pariah. You see how much Vladimir Putin values human life, which is to say that he doesn’t, and how much less would he value the life of a developmentally disabled child?” Dr. Jahraus said.

Dr. Jahraus is asking for your prayers to help him, and his family get Sashko here.

He’s also hoping people will write to the Ukrainian government on his behalf.

You can do that by emailing the Ukrainian Minister of Social Policy, Minister Lazebna at info@mlsp.gov.ua.

You can also email the Ukrainian Embassy at hanna.babenko@mfa.gov.ua.

If you’d like to help or donate to Bridges of Faith, you can do so by visiting their Facebook page @BridgesofFaith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.