Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her prescription pills and thousands of dollars.

Last month during a town hall on the Brookside policing controversy, Jeanetta Jones described her encounter with Brookside police. She says when they pulled her over last year, she complied with their commands.

“Then he asked me how can you afford to drive a car like this? I said cause God blessed me with it,” Jones said.

Jones was then told to get out of the car. Police searched it with a K-9. Once that was over, Jones got back in her car and noticed her prescription pills and cash were missing.

“They took $5,000 from me and 120 Percocets,” Jones said.

Jones laying all of that out in a lawsuit filed this week against Brookside, former police chief Mike Jones and two unnamed officers. Jones says the pills were prescribed to her for pain and the money was being used to pay bills and her mortgage.

“My back is torn up from the floor up. I got hurt in 2010,” Jones said.

“They didn’t give her a receipt for it. They didn’t arrest her for it. They just took it,” Roger Appell, Jones’ attorney said. “When they were leaving with her money and her prescription medicine, she asked them why are you doing this to us? Why are you doing this to me? And they looked at her and said because we can.”

Jones and Appell want Brookside to be held accountable.

“That seemed like to be nothing but a shakedown,” Jones said describing the traffic stop.

“She had to come back with more money to pay her mortgage payments. The pain and suffering she went through. The anguish but then on top of that, we want to punish the city of Brookside and the officers that did this so that this doesn’t happen again,” Appell said.

Jones was never charged with anything. The lawsuit says Brookside also violated her civil rights. She’s asking for monetary damages.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Brookside, but in previous lawsuits, they told us they don’t comment on pending litigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.