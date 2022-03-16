LawCall
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dept. sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges

Sgt. Jack Self was arrested on two counts of domestic violence.
Sgt. Jack Self was arrested on two counts of domestic violence.(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirm one of their sergeants was recently arrested on domestic violence charges.

Sgt. Jack Self is facing two third-degree domestic violence charges for menacing and harassment.

We’re told Self presented a firearm and fired several shots in the backyard of a residence late last week.

Self has already been arrested and has bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail. He is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

