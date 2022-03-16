Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dept. sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirm one of their sergeants was recently arrested on domestic violence charges.

Sgt. Jack Self is facing two third-degree domestic violence charges for menacing and harassment.

We’re told Self presented a firearm and fired several shots in the backyard of a residence late last week.

Self has already been arrested and has bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail. He is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.