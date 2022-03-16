LawCall
Home Depot hiring more than 1,200 workers in Birmingham for spring

Representatives with the Home Depot say they are hiring more than 1,275 employees during the...
Representatives with the Home Depot say they are hiring more than 1,275 employees during the spring for full-time and part-time jobs.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Representatives with the Home Depot say they are hiring 1,275 employees during the spring for full-time and part-time jobs.

Representatives say they are looking for full-time and part time positions. They are looking for employees to work in customer service, sales, store support, freight, merchandising, and warehouse associates. Applicants could receive a job offer within just one day of applying.

To fill out an application, click here.

