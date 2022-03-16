Home Depot hiring more than 1,200 workers in Birmingham for spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Representatives with the Home Depot say they are hiring 1,275 employees during the spring for full-time and part-time jobs.

Representatives say they are looking for full-time and part time positions. They are looking for employees to work in customer service, sales, store support, freight, merchandising, and warehouse associates. Applicants could receive a job offer within just one day of applying.

