Gasoline prices not impacting Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers

Gasoline prices may be high these days, but they certainly have not gotten in the way of some very loyal volunteers who deliver meals to the homebound.(WSMV)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Gasoline prices may be high these days, but they certainly have not gotten in the way of some very loyal volunteers who deliver meals to the homebound.

Meals on Wheels in Tuscaloosa has around 200 volunteer drivers and together, they deliver around 400 meals to the homebound every month.

The longest route is in the neighborhood of about 18 miles. The spike in gasoline prices has not become a speed bump for volunteers, and that alone speaks to their loyalty, a commitment to the mission at hand.

“All of my volunteers continue to come. They are wonderful. They are very dedicated. They’ve been with us all through COVID, and so the gas prices have not made a difference to them. They have not mentioned gas prices, so I was very glad to hear that,” said Meals On Wheels Director Diane Lewis.

The shortest route, according to Lewis, is around five miles, a very dedicated group.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels
New bill could help protect domestic violence survivors
Flooding in Downtown Birmingham
