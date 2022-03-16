Flooding in Shelby Co. impacting some bus routes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabaster City School bus route has been impacted by flooding Wednesday morning according to the school.
Bus will not pick up on Fox Valley Farms Road. This includes bus numbers 17-13,17-33,and 22-55.
Students impacted by the road closure will not be counted absent or tardy today.
