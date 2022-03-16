First Alert for scattered showers and storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We continue to track an upper-level low that continues to spin across the Southeast. It is responsible for our rainy conditions yesterday and this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with scattered showers continuing across our area. Rain is moving from the south to the north. Main concern this morning is wet roadways and areas of reduced visibility due to light to moderate rainfall. You might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Temperatures are warm with most of us in the 50s. We should see some breaks in the rain today, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop late this morning and into the afternoon hours. Main threats from the storms will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and the chance for hail. The greatest risk to see showers and storms today will likely occur along and east of I-65. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end marginal risk - risk 1 out of 5- for parts of southeast Alabama for the main threat of hail. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will start from the east at 5-10 mph and transition to the west-northwest by this evening.

Warm and Dry Thursday: Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day so don’t forget to wear green! We will likely start tomorrow morning off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We want to give you a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog tomorrow morning thanks to the combination of light winds and higher humidity levels. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 9-10 AM. St. Patrick’s Day is looking very nice and dry with a partly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. No need for the umbrella tomorrow!

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for showers and storms to arrive Friday morning. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday giving us a 70-80% chance for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- 1 out of 5 threat- for all of Central Alabama Friday. A standard slight risk - threat 2 out of 5 - has been issued for parts of south Alabama and into parts of the Florida Panhandle. The main threat Friday will be the chance for strong winds and hail Friday morning. An isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out, but the risk appears very low during the morning hours. Greatest threat should stay to our south, but we will have to watch for any storms that could briefly intensify. Be prepared for a messy Friday morning commute. Temperatures Friday morning will likely start in the low to mid 50s and warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Warm air and some unstable conditions could move northwards Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front, but not sure if storms will be able to develop after the morning rain and storms. If storms develop Friday afternoon, we could see a threat for isolated storms capable of producing large hail, strong winds, and maybe an isolated tornado. It’ll be something to watch, but confidence on afternoon storms developing is very low. We will know a lot more once storms move through Friday morning. The threat should end Friday evening as a cold front moves through giving us drier and cooler conditions.

Weekend Forecast: If you have any plans this weekend, the weather will not stop you. Temperatures will trend a little cooler Saturday with morning temperatures in the mid 40s. We will likely see highs in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday morning may end up chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday with highs approaching 70°F.

Active Weather Next Week: The middle part of next week is looking very active as a strong system begins to move into the Southeast. We will likely remain dry next Monday with highs in the lower 70s. By Tuesday, temperatures could warm into the upper 70s with a chance for storms to move into west Alabama late in the day. Our best chance for stormy weather might not occur until next Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting our area for the threat to see strong and severe storms this far out. We can’t rule out damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat. Just because the Storm Prediction Center issues a risk this far out does not mean we will 100% see a significant weather event. A lot can change between now and next Tuesday/Wednesday. It remains way too early to determine the exact impacts and timing. We should know a lot more about next Tuesday/Wednesday’s severe setup over the weekend.

